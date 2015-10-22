BRIEF-PFB Corporation reports Q1 loss per share C$0.13
* PFB Corporation announces financial results for Q1 2017, declares regular quarterly dividend
Oct 22 Telecoms group Cable & Wireless Communications Plc said it was in talks with Liberty Global Plc about a possible cash-and-share offer for the company.
Cable & Wireless, which is active in the Caribbean and Latin America, said there could be no certainty that any firm offer would be made. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru)
May 11 Spirit Airlines Inc said on Thursday it had reached a deal with an airline pilots union to extend indefinitely a temporary restraining order issued by a U.S. court directing its pilots to return to work after a labor dispute.