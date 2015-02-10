Feb 10 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
said its mobile revenue rose 4 percent in the third
quarter, driven by subscriber growth across Panama and the
Caribbean, excluding the Bahamas.
The telecoms group said mobile revenue jumped 10 percent in
the Caribbean, excluding the Bahamas, and rose 4 percent in
Panama in the quarter ended Dec. 31.
Mobile brings in more than half of the company's revenue.
Group revenue grew 5 percent to $444 million.
Shares of Cable & Wireless rose as much as 1.6 percent to
55.80 pence on the London Stock Exchange after the company
released its trading statement.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju
Samuel)