UPDATE 1-Toronto house prices, sales surge in March, fueling bubble fear
OTTAWA, April 5 Toronto home sales and prices surged in March, the Toronto Real Estate Board said on Wednesday, fueling fears of a bubble in Canada's largest city.
LONDON May 14 Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * CWC agrees strategic alliance with Columbus networks * Alliance to develop its international wholesale capacity business * Under the alliance, CWC and Columbus will form a joint venture in the pan-America region which will provide international wholesale capacity to both companies, as well as to third party carriers.
WARSAW, April 5 Poland's inflation will likely stabilise at a "moderate" level in the coming quarters, the central bank said on Wednesday, explaining its decision to keep interest rates at an all-time low.
ULAANBAATAR, April 5 Mongolia's Stock Exchange warned it may be cut from the watchlist of candidates for the FTSE Russell frontier markets index unless it meets regulatory standards by August.