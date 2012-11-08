Egypt's foreign reserves rise to $31.126 bln at end-May
CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's foreign reserves jumped to $31.126 billion at the end of May from $28.641 billion at the end of April, the central bank said on Sunday.
LONDON Nov 8 Cable & Wireless Communications PLC : * & wireless comms plc H1 revenue $1,431 million, up 1 percent * & wireless comms plc H1 EBITDA $445 million, up 2 percent * & wireless comms plc maintain guidance given at the full year, and
expect EBITDA to be similar to 2011/12
DUBAI, June 4 Kuwait has picked accounting firm EY to do a valuation of its stock exchange, sources familiar with the batter told Reuters on Sunday.