March 4 Dynasty Financial Partners said three veteran financial advisers formerly with Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit have chosen its platform to launch their independent investment advisory firm.

Financial advisers David Christian, Jeffrey Krum and Brian Hefele from Merrill Lynch's Portland, Oregon office are using Dynasty's platform to bolster their independent investment advisory firm, Cable Hill Partners.

The three advisers collectively advised on over $700 million in clients assets at Merrill Lynch, Dynasty said on Tuesday.

Cable Hill will access Dynasty's investment and technology platform, while Fidelity Investments will provide primary clearing and custody services.

New York-based Dynasty, which was founded by former Smith Barney and Citigroup executives, designs technology and investment products for independent advisers.

Christian, who joined Merrill Lynch in 1998 and was ranked among Oregon's top advisers by Barron's magazine for 2014, is managing director at Cable Hill.

Krum was with Merrill Lynch for over 30 years, while Hefele was at the firm for more than 19 years.

A Merrill Lynch spokeswoman did not immediately comment on the departures.