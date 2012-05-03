* EPS 21 cts beats Wall Street view 19 cts
* Adds more subscribers than expected
* Exploring options for movie chain
* Shares fall 8.4 percent on pricing concerns
By Liana B. Baker
May 3 Cablevision Systems Corp added
more video subscribers than expected in the first quarter, but
its shares fell 8 percent as investors balked at the declining
profit and cash-flow growth it reported on Thursday.
Chief Financial Officer Gregg Seibert said on a conference
call that the company planned to explore strategic alternatives
with its Clearview Cinemas movie theater chain, which had 45
theaters in the New York tri-state area including the Ziegfeld
Theater in New York City.
"It is not a strategic asset for us," Seibert said, adding
the company was in the early stages of exploring its options in
a process it hopes will be "robust."
Cablevision had previously tried to sell the chain in
September 2002. Seibert declined to comment on the movie chain's
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
but said "it's a negative number."
Bernstein analyst Craig Moffett estimates Clearview Cinemas
to be worth $48 million, or $1 million per theater, while the
Ziegfeld Theater, the 1,169-seat gold-trimmed theater in midtown
Manhattan, could be worth an additional $25 million.
The announcement came after Cablevision said it added 7,000
video subscribers in the first quarter, reporting its first gain
in new cable TV customers in at least six quarters, driven by a
new pricing strategy.
But investors sold off the stock on Thursday over concerns
about Cablevision's slowing financial growth. It has been
investing more in infrastructure and offering discounts on its
services, which pushed down its operating cash flow by 7.6
percent from a year ago to $513.5 million.
Cablevision said at the end of February that it did not plan
to raise prices this year, which surprised investors and sent
its shares tumbling more than 10 percent at the time.
"It's pretty clear Cablevision gathered up themselves and
fought back to stop the bleed in subscribers, but my question
is, is their pricing strategy sustainable?" Brean Murray analyst
Todd Mitchell said.
WORK TO DO
A string of senior executives departed from Cablevision last
year and CEO James Dolan said on Thursday there are no plans to
replace them. Dolan has been overseeing operations since Chief
Operating Officer Tom Rutledge left the company last December.
Rutledge is now CEO of Charter Communications, another
cable operator.
"I plan on staying right where I am, in the operating role
that am I'm in, for some time, I would anticipate, at least
through this year and beyond, because we have a lot of work to
do," Dolan said on the call.
The gain of 7,000 subscribers beat the loss of 7,400 that
Wall Street analysts were expecting according to StreetAccount
data. The company added 42,000 high-speed data customers,
beating StreetAccount estimates of 22,000.
But it made $1.57 less per subscriber compared with a
quarter ago.
"Unfortunately, subscriber growth is only half the story.
Cable operators also depend on (revenue per subscriber) growth
... and good old-fashioned price increases," Bernstein analyst
Craig Moffett said in a research note.
Cablevision, which also owns a newspaper and local cable
networks, posted first-quarter earnings of $57.2 million, or 21
cents a share, which beat analysts' estimates by 2 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose 0.2
percent to $1.66 billion.
Cablevision's shares closed down $1.16, or 7.9 percent, at
$13.54.