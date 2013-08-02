Aug 2 Cablevision Systems Corp lost a
more-than-expected 20,000 cable television customers, but its
net income rose in the second quarter, as it made more money off
its subscribers.
It lost 20,000 video subscribers, which was more than the
4,700 customers analysts were expecting, according to research
firm StreetAccount.
Cablevision on Friday posted net income of $135.7 million,
or 51 cents per share, compared with net income of $63.8
million, or 24 cents per share, in the same period a year
before.
Revenue rose about 1 percent to $1.57 billion, which
slightly missed analysts' average estimate of $1.58 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.