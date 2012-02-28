* Revenue narrowly beats Street
* Net income falls
* Adds more Internet customers than expected
* Shares up 4 pct
By Liana B. Baker
Feb 28 Cablevision Systems Corp's
lost fewer video subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter
and generated more monthly revenue from video customers,
boosting the cable provider's shares 4 percent in early trading
The company also added more high-speed data customers than
expected, and reported fourth-quarter revenue that topped the
average Wall Street estimate.
Brean Murray analyst Todd Mitchell said Cablevision's fourth
quarter was much better than its third quarter, when it missed
the average Wall Street profit forecast and dragged down other
stocks in its sector, including Comcast, Time Warner
Cable, Dish Network and DirecTV.
"After last quarter's results, expectations were muted about
the fourth quarter but it turned out to be a bit better than
expected," Mitchell said.
The company on Tuesday said it generated $154.10 in monthly
revenue per subscriber in the fourth quarter, up $2.39 from the
third quarter.
Cablevision did not provide any earnings forecast for the
year. Mitchell said the company faces the same challenges it
confronted last year, including competition from Verizon's
FiOS in its home market in New York and a tough economy
that makes it hard for some people to justify paying a monthly
cable bill.
Cablevision said fourth-quarter revenue rose 7.6 percent to
$1.69 billion. Wall Street analysts had expected $1.68 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net income fell to $60.5 million, or 22 cents per share,
from $114.0 million, or 39 cents a share, a year earlier.
Cablevision, which mainly serves the New York area but now
has operations in Montana and Wyoming, said it lost 14,000 video
customers in the quarter. Wall Street analysts on average had
expected a loss of 18,000, according to data compiled by
StreetAccount.
The company added 20,000 high-speed data customers. Analysts
were expecting Cablevision to add 12,000 Internet customers,
according to StreetAccount.
At the end of the quarter the company had 3.25 million video
subscribers and 2.97 million Internet customers.
Cablevision shares rose 67 cents to $16.31 in early trading
on the New York Stock Exchange.