* Cablevision calls Verizon ad campaign deceptive
By Terry Baynes
NEW YORK Dec 6 Cablevision Systems Corp sued Verizon Communications Inc on Tuesday for
allegedly misleading consumers about the speed of Cablevision's
Internet services.
In the lawsuit filed in Brooklyn federal court, Cablevision
accused Verizon of running a deceptive advertising campaign
that misrepresents the current performance of Cablevision's
high-speed Internet.
Verizon's advertisements claimed a new study from the
Federal Communications Commission showed Cablevision delivers
up to only 59 percent of its advertised Internet speeds during
peak hours, the complaint said.
The suit accused Verizon of relying on the speed test
results from an obsolete August 2011 report that the FCC has
since updated. Cablevision said more recent FCC tests in
September and October show Cablevision delivers Internet speeds
"very close to, and often above" what it advertises.
Verizon said its ads are based on the FCC's months-long
study of Internet speeds, released in August.
"In terms of the accuracy of its advertising, Cablevision
was the worst," Verizon spokesman William Kula said in an
email, adding that the company would vigorously defend the
lawsuit.
Cablevision is seeking a court order blocking the ads as
well as monetary damages to be determined at trial.
The case is Cablevision Systems Corp et al v. Verizon
Communications Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Eastern District
of New York, No. 11-5934.