* Deal for $17.7 bln, including debt
* Altice to pay $34.90 per share
* Deal part of greater consolidation in the U.S. cable TV
market
(Adds details on deal; background on sector and industry
consolidation)
By Liana B. Baker
Sept 17 U.S. cable TV operator Cablevision
Systems Corp has agreed to a $17.7 billion takeover
offer by European telecommunications company Altice,
according to two people familiar with the matter, the latest
acquisitions in a sector struggling with declining viewership.
Shares of Cablevision, which is controlled by New York's
Dolan family, jumped as much as 16 percent to $33.12 after the
bell as details of the takeover deal, which includes
Cablevision's debt, became public. The New York Times had
earlier reported on the deal. (nyti.ms/1F3kZKc)
The sources said Altice will pay $34.90 per share for
Cablevision and will finance the deal through banks and by
selling additional shares.
As part of the deal, BC Partners and the Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, the minority stake holders of Suddenlink
, may buy 30 percent of Cablevision's equity, the
sources added.
The sources declined to be identified as the matter remained
confidential. Altice and Cablevision could not be immediately
reached for comment.
Cablevision, which operates primarily in the Greater New
York area, was valued at $7.89 billion as of Wednesday's close
based on its outstanding shares as of July 31. Its debt levels
were not immediately known.
Altice Group is a multinational cable and telecommunications
company which has said it was keen to acquire more U.S. cable TV
firms. The Cablevision takeover is its second this year.
In May, it agreed to buy Suddenlink, the seventh largest
U.S. cable company, for $9.1 billion from private equity
investors, its first move across the Atlantic.
U.S. cable companies are struggling with declining
subscriber numbers, with viewers shifting to cheaper and more
flexible streaming services offered by the likes of Netflix Inc
, Amazon.com Inc and Hulu, triggering a wave of
acquisitions in the sector this year.
AT&T Inc became the largest U.S. pay-TV company in
July after it completed its $48.5 billion merger with the
biggest satellite-TV provider DirecTV.
Time Warner Cable Inc said in July that it was
working towards closing a deal to be bought by Charter
Communications Inc.
Earlier this year, Altice held talks with Time Warner about
a possible deal.
