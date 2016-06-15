UPDATE 1-Australia's Wesfarmers cancels Officeworks IPO plans citing weak market
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
June 15 New York state regulators on Wednesday approved European telecom group Altice NV's acquisition of Cablevision Systems Corp, a $17.7 billion deal that would create the fourth-largest U.S. cable provider.
The unanimous approval by the New York State Public Service Commission with conditions means the Dutch company has cleared the final regulatory hurdle to complete the transaction announced in September.
Cablevision has 3.1 million subscribers, mostly in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Altice has said it expected to close the deal by the end of the month. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
* Wesfarmers hoped to raise up to A$1.5 bln from Officeworks IPO
WASHINGTON, May 16 U.S. Commerce Department Secretary Wilbur Ross said on Tuesday the department had made a final finding of dumping of steel concrete reinforcing bar (rebar) exports from Japan and Turkey, and subsidization by Turkey.