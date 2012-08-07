Volkswagen said almost 9,300 staff agree to early retirement
FRANKFURT, June 6 Volkswagen on Tuesday said close to 9,300 staff had agreed to an early retirement scheme, helping Germany's largest carmaker to bring down costs.
Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp's profit from continuing operations was flat in the second quarter even as it added more Internet and phone customers.
The company said on Tuesday net income fell to $63.5 million, or 24 cents per share, from $87.8 million, or 31 cents, a year earlier.
Income from continuing operations was flat after excluding the impact of the AMC Networks spin-off last year.
Revenue was also flat at $1.7 billion.
LONDON, June 6 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday that Britain needed to have tough conversations with those who finance terrorism and extremism, including with foreign governments and allies if necessary.