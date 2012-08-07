Aug 7 Cablevision Systems Corp's posted better-than-expected profit from continuing operations in the second quarter as it added more Internet and phone customers. The New York-based company added 25,000 Internet subscribers and 23,000 phone customers. While it did not make any net additions of video customers during the quarter it performed better than other larger cable operators like Comcast Corp and Time Warner Cable who lost video customers to satellite and phone companies. But Cablevision's shares were unmoved as the company's result were seen as "lackluster" by some analysts. "The turnaround is taking longer that we had hope for their New York properties," said Canaccord Genuity analyst Thomas Eagan. Executives said as the company invests to improve and sell its service it expects marketing costs and capital expenditure to rise in the second half of the year. "I think they need to make the investments but it's going to put pressure on margins and cash flow growth," said Eagan. The company said on Tuesday net income fell to $63.5 million, or 24 cents per share, from $87.8 million, or 31 cents, a year earlier. Income from continuing operations was down by 1 cent after excluding the impact of the AMC Networks spin-off last year. But profit was ahead of Wall Street analysts' average forecast of 20 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue came in flat at $1.7 billion. Cablevision shares rose slightly by 11 cents to $15.94 on the Nasdaq.