May 9 Cablevision Systems Corp on
Thursday reported an 0.8 percent dip in first-quarter revenue
and a quarterly loss as fewer people subscribed to its cable
television services.
The company said total subscribers increased 0.2 percent
from Dec. 31, 2012 to a total of 3.2 million as more people
signed up for its high-speed data and voice plans.
The number of people using its cable TV service dipped 0.2
percent to 2.88 million.
Cablevision posted a loss of $16.4 million, or 6 cents per
share, compared with net income of $57.2 million, or 21 cents
per share, in the same period a year ago.
Revenue totaled $1.52 billion. Analysts expected $1.55
billion according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.