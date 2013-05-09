May 9 Cablevision Systems Corp reported
a quarterly loss on Thursday as fewer people subscribed to its
cable television services and its programming costs rose.
Total subscribers increased 0.2 percent from Dec. 31 to 3.2
million as more people signed up for its high-speed data and
voice plans. But cable TV service subscribers dipped 0.2 percent
to 2.88 million.
Cablevision executives said programming costs jumped 12
percent and that double-digit increases are expected going
forward.
Shares of the company fell 3 percent at $15.02 in morning
trade.
"Cablevision looked like a train wreck," said Todd Mitchell,
an analyst with Brean Capital. "Their cost basis is going up
dramatically."
Cablevision Chief Executive James Dolan said he expects
recent pricing moves and an improved advertising outlook to
boost adjusted operating cash flow in the second quarter. In the
first quarter it fell 27 percent to $343.4 million.
The company does not provide details on total costs, but the
bleak outlook on programming costs came from Cablevision
executives in a conference call with analysts.
The cable service company faces increased competition from
Verizon's FiOs service and rising prices that media
companies charge cable providers to carry their channels.
Cablevision has sued Viacom, the owner of several
cable channels including MTV and Comedy Central, for $1 billion,
accusing the company of forcing cable providers to buy channels
they don't want.
For the first quarter, Cablevision posted a loss of $16.4
million, or 6 cents per share, compared with net income of $57.2
million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue slipped 1 percent to $1.52 billion. Analysts had
expected $1.55 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.