NEW YORK Dec 5 Cablevision Systems Corp and a union representing some of its workers in Brooklyn, New York, both declared victory after a judge's ruling on National Labor Relations Board allegations that the company bargained with its workers in bad faith.

In January 2012, a small number of the company's cable installers voted to unionize. Since then, Cablevision and the union have been arguing over the issue. The NLRB last month accused the cable operator and its chief executive, James Dolan, of threatening to withhold raises for its technicians unless they voted to quit their union.

Cablevision, which has denied those allegations, noted that administrative law judge Steven Fish found inadequate evidence to support a key union allegation that it refused to engage in meaningful bargaining.

The union, the Communications Workers of America, has also alleged that the cable operators discharged pro-union employees and offered non-unionized workers financial incentives that were not given to a small group in Brooklyn that is represented by the union.

The judge's 291-page decision also ordered Cablevision to back pay 22 workers who were fired in 2012, a victory for the union as was his finding that Dolan violated multiple labor laws.

Cablevision said it disagreed on the "lesser findings" of the judge such as the decision on the 22 workers. "We look forward to being vindicated as the NLRB and court process continues." (Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Christian Plumb and Matthew Lewis)