NEW YORK Dec 5 Cablevision Systems Corp
and a union representing some of its workers in Brooklyn, New
York, both declared victory after a judge's ruling on National
Labor Relations Board allegations that the company bargained
with its workers in bad faith.
In January 2012, a small number of the company's cable
installers voted to unionize. Since then, Cablevision and the
union have been arguing over the issue. The NLRB last month
accused the cable operator and its chief executive, James Dolan,
of threatening to withhold raises for its technicians unless
they voted to quit their union.
Cablevision, which has denied those allegations, noted that
administrative law judge Steven Fish found inadequate evidence
to support a key union allegation that it refused to engage in
meaningful bargaining.
The union, the Communications Workers of America, has also
alleged that the cable operators discharged pro-union employees
and offered non-unionized workers financial incentives that were
not given to a small group in Brooklyn that is represented by
the union.
The judge's 291-page decision also ordered Cablevision to
back pay 22 workers who were fired in 2012, a victory for the
union as was his finding that Dolan violated multiple labor
laws.
Cablevision said it disagreed on the "lesser findings" of
the judge such as the decision on the 22 workers. "We look
forward to being vindicated as the NLRB and court process
continues."
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Editing by Christian Plumb and
Matthew Lewis)