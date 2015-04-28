April 28 Cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp
said it would offer Hulu's subscription video-streaming
service to customers under its Optimum plans.
The deal makes Cablevision the first cable or satellite
provider to agree to distribute Hulu's catalog of on-demand
content, the company said on Tuesday.
Cablevision has been losing cable customers to internet
services such as Netflix and Hulu as subscribers "cut
the cord". The cable operator reported a drop in video
subscribers for the tenth straight quarter in February.
Cablevision did not disclose the terms of its agreement with
Hulu, nor did it provide pricing details.
The company said in March that it would offer Time Warner
Inc's standalone streaming service, HBO Now.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Kirti Pandey)