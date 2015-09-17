(Adds background on Cablevision union contract)
By Malathi Nayak
NEW YORK, Sept 17 If you earn more than $300,000
at cable operator Cablevision Systems Corp, watch out -
your new boss-in-waiting has his eye on you.
Patrick Drahi, whose European telecoms group Altice
has just sealed a deal to buy Cablevision, on Thursday
signaled that big changes were coming at the cable company long
controlled by the Irish-American Dolan family.
Speaking at a Goldman Sachs conference in New York, Drahi
said more than 300 employees at Cablevision earn over $300,000 a
year.
"This we will change," the French-Israeli billionaire added.
Drahi, a serial acquirer in the past 22 months, is known for
sending in a team of executives after each acquisition to cut
costs on everything from software to staff, often sparking rows
with suppliers and employees.
Cablevision, which serves the affluent suburbs of New York
City, spends $49 a month in operating expenses per customer,
compared to $14 a month at Altice's French cable operator
Numericable, Altice said in a slide presentation.
At Suddenlink, a smaller St Louis-based cable provider that
Altice bought earlier this year, the equivalent monthly cost is
$32 and Drahi aims to cut it to $25.
"We believe there is a significant rationalization
opportunity there on the cost side," Altice Chief Executive
Dexter Goei said on a conference call, pointing to steps like
simplifying billing, making truck outings more efficient and
modernizing its network.
Overall, Altice is aiming for $900 million in annual cost
cuts at Cablevision, a target analysts called ambitious.
"These cost savings imply a nearly 47 percent margin
profile, superior to any U.S. cable operator, even those with
materially higher scale and more benign competitive
environments," analysts at Jefferies said in a research note.
While Drahi may have a free hand cutting fat when it comes
to managers at Cablevision, he may face a tougher ride with its
rank and file workers, some of whom engaged in a long-running
fight with the Dolans over their right to form a union.
The three-year standoff ended in February with a two-year
contract deal that was ratified shortly thereafter.
In France, Drahi's tough tactics led to the appointment of a
mediator to arbitrate between Numericable-SFR and its suppliers
after the operator demanded a 20-40 percent cut in prices on
contracts.
(Reporting by Malathi Nayak; Additional reporting by Leila
Abboud and Peter Henderson; Writing by Christian Plumb; Editing
by Tiffany Wu)