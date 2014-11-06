* 3rd-qtr video subscriber loss 56,000 vs 28,000 in 2nd qtr
* Adj oper cash flow up 7 pct
(Adds details from conference call, analysts' comments)
By Arathy S Nair
Nov 6 Cablevision Systems Corp's video
subscriber losses doubled in the third quarter as customers
opted for lower priced bundled TV and internet services from
telecom companies.
Shares of Cablevision were down marginally on Thursday
afternoon after falling as much as 4 percent.
Cablevision lost about 56,000 video subscribers in the third
quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 28,000 in the second quarter.
"We continued to observe significant competitive
discounting, and certain portions of our footprint are still
challenged by the economy," Chief Executive James Dolan said on
a conference call.
Companies such as Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T
Inc have been offering bundled telecom and satellite TV
services at competitive prices.
"Verizon has been Cablevision's primary competitor and has
been pretty aggressive within their footprint," Pivotal Research
Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak said.
Cablevision has also been tight with credit and not
aggressive with offers, he said.
The company has lost video subscribers for nine quarters in
a row.
Cablevision has not engaged in promotions with customers who
have had bad payment records or poor debt history, said Chief
Operating Officer Kristin Dolan.
Some of the company's promotional eligibility policies
pressured net subscriber results, James Dolan said.
Cablevision, however, reported higher-than-expected revenue
and profit due to higher advertising revenue and increased cable
TV prices.
Adjusted operating cash flow rose about 7 percent. It is the
most closely watched metric for the company controlled by New
York's Dolan family.
Average monthly cable revenue per customer rose 5.7 percent
to $154.50, while cable advertising revenue grew 6.8 percent.
Net revenue increased 3.8 percent to $1.63 billion.
Analyst on an average had expected $1.61 billion, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit attributable to the company's shareholders fell
to $71.5 million, or 26 cents per share, from $294.6 million, or
$1.10 per share, a year earlier.
The year-earlier quarter included Cablevision's unit,
Bresnan Broadband Holdings LLC, which it sold to Charter
Communications Inc last year.
Cablevision earned 26 cents per share from continuing
operations, above average analyst estimate of 18 cents.
Cablevision shares were trading at $18.39 on the New York
Stock Exchange on Thursday afternoon, after touching a low of
$17.74.
(Reporting By Arathy S Nair in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel and Kirti Pandey)