(Adds CFO, analyst comment; updates shares)

By Sai Sachin R and Arathy S Nair

Feb 25 Cablevision Systems Corp reported a drop in video subscribers for the tenth quarter in a row, raising concerns about the company's prospects as customers increasingly shift to lower-priced bundled services from telecom carriers.

Cablevision's shares fell as much as 5.5 percent after the company also posted a 3.4 percent drop in adjusted operating cash flow, a closely watched metric for the cable TV industry.

Verizon Communications and AT&T Inc have been offering bundled telecom and satellite TV products at competitive prices, chipping away at the subscriber base of cable and satellite operators.

Cable distributors have also been under pressure to stop consumers from dumping their cable subscriptions, or "cut the cord", as subscribers shift to internet services such as Netflix and Hulu.

"Cablevision is playing a very difficult set of cards," MoffettNathanson LLC analyst Craig Moffett told Reuters. "They're competing against an aggressive and well-capitalized competitor in Verizon."

Cablevision, which is controlled by New York's Dolan family, said the number of video customers fell 4.7 percent to 2.68 million in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Adjusted operating cash flow (AOCF) fell to $440.9 million in the quarter, below market research firm StreetAccount's estimate of $465 million.

For 2015, Cablevision expects the measure to be "substantially similar" to 2014, Chief Financial Officer Gregg Seibert said on a post-earnings call.

"Consolidated AOCF margins fell by 180 basis points year-over-year, and missed consensus by 140 basis points," Moffett said, citing rapidly rising programming costs.

An increase in programming costs is thinning profit margins for many cable and satellite companies. Rights for sporting events, in particular, have soared.

The decline in video subscribers overshadowed a better-than-expected quarterly profit and a modest increase in high-speed data customers.

Cable advertising revenue rose 9 percent, while average monthly cable revenue per customer increased 5.3 percent.

Net revenue rose to $1.63 billion from $1.58 billion.

Net income attributable to Cablevision stockholders rose to $56 million, or 20 cents per share, from $51.8 million, or 19 cents per share, a year earlier.

Analysts were expecting a profit of 19 cents per share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company's shares were down 4.9 percent at $18.83 in early trading. (Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)