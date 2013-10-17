LONDON Oct 17 British Gas' former head Phil
Bentley will take the helm at Cable & Wireless Communications
(CWC), realising his ambition to be a chief executive
after leaving the energy retailer's owner in search of a top
job.
Bentley will replace Tony Rice at the telecoms company with
effect from January, CWC said in a statement on Thursday. Rice
decided to step down ahead of the company moving its operational
management to Florida, closer to its core markets, it added.
Bentley left British Gas this year after six years at the
helm and helping to boost sales by over 30 percent. Centrica
said he left to pursue his ambition to become a chief
executive, recognising that this role was not currently
available to him within Centrica.
Richard Lapthorne, chairman of CWC, said: "I am delighted to
have attracted someone of Phil Bentley's calibre to lead the
company."
Bentley will help lead the refocused British telecoms
company, which had operations spread from Macau to Britain's
Channel Islands. After a series of divestments, it has turned
its attention to the Caribbean and Latin America.
Shares in Cable & Wireless Communications were down 0.5
percent to 41.9 pence at 0845 GMT.