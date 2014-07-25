July 25 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc :

* Group organic Q1 revenue flat at constant currency, reversing historical declines

* Mobile subscribers up 20% on like-for-like basis, with continued momentum in Jamaica (up 37%)

* Cost reduction programme on track to deliver $100 million run-rate savings by end of year

* Overall group trading performance is in line with outlook indicated at 2013/14

