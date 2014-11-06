BRIEF-Revolution Lighting opens new facility in Simi Valley, California
* Revolution lighting technologies opens new facility in simi valley, california to support production of baa/taa compliant led tubes
Nov 6 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc
* Group revenue up 1% (2% at constant currency); mobile revenue up 3% with mobile data up 10%
* Group operating costs 2% lower; on-track to achieve us$100 million cost reduction plan
* Group ebitda up 5%; ebitda margin increased by 1 ppt to 33%
* Significant growth in eps to us1.9 cents as interest expense and exceptional charges fell by us$94 million
* Interim dividend per share of us1.33 cents
* Expects growth to accelerate in second half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PolarityTE Inc enters formal agreement with cell therapy and regenerative medicine, a leading cell therapy manufacturer in the intermountain west