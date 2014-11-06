Nov 6 Cable & Wireless Communications Plc

* Group revenue up 1% (2% at constant currency); mobile revenue up 3% with mobile data up 10%

* Group operating costs 2% lower; on-track to achieve us$100 million cost reduction plan

* Group ebitda up 5%; ebitda margin increased by 1 ppt to 33%

* Significant growth in eps to us1.9 cents as interest expense and exceptional charges fell by us$94 million

* Interim dividend per share of us1.33 cents

