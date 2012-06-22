Qatar's Al Jazeera TV says it has come under cyber attack
DUBAI, June 8 Pan-Arab satellite network Al Jazeera said on Thursday it had come under a large scale cyber attack.
TOKYO, June 22 Japan's Osaka Gas Co said on Friday it will take a 35 percent stake in a shale gas and oil project in Texas of U.S. firm Cabot Oil & Gas Corp for 20 billion yen ($249 million), as it aims to lower its procurement costs.
Faced with inflated prices for liquefied natural gas in Asia, Osaka Gas has been eyeing LNG projects in Australia and non-conventional gas in North America to lower costs.
NEW YORK, June 8 Oil prices rebounded slightly on Thursday from Wednesday's deep sell-off, in part because of a slowdown in U.S. production, after an unexpected surge in U.S. inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude caused the market to fall to one-month lows.