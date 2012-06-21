Small is lucrative for Wachtell, corporate America's legal defense force
NEW YORK, June 8 Every Tuesday, partners and associates at Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz gather for a communal lunch in the dining room of the law firm's Manhattan offices.
June 21 Specialty chemicals maker Cabot Corp said it will buy Norit NV, an activated carbon company, for $1.1 billion to strengthen its portfolio.
"This acquisition supports the ongoing transformation of our portfolio to a higher margin, less cyclical, specialty chemicals focused company," Cabot Chief Executive Patrick Prevost said.
Cabot will buy Norit from affiliates of British private equity firm Doughty Hanson & Co Managers Ltd and Euroland Investments BV.
BEIJING/MANILA, June 8 China's iron ore imports rose 5.5 percent in May from a year earlier, recovering from a six-month low in April, as mills in the top steelmaking nation scooped up more raw material as they posted strong profits.