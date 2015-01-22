Jan 22 Cache Inc is poised to become
the latest U.S. apparel retailer to file for bankruptcy,
Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
The bankruptcy filing could come as early as next week, the
Bloomberg report said. (bloom.bg/1yTSifa)
The mall-based retailer said in December that it was
evaluating strategic alternatives and had received an inquiry
regarding a potential sale.
Several U.S. apparel retailers have been struggling to come
to terms with stiff competition from fast-fashion brands such as
H&M, Forever 21 and Inditex's Zara and online
retailers such as Amazon.com Inc, who offer deep
discounts.
Last week, Wet Seal Inc became the fourth
U.S. apparel retailer to file for bankruptcy in the past two
months, joining Deb Shops, Delia*s Inc and Body Central
Corp.
Cache was not immediately available for comment.
The company's shares closed down 48 percent at 9 cents on
the Nasdaq on Thursday.
