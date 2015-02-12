Smith & Nephew says M&A 'not at top of agenda' at the moment
LONDON, May 5 The chief executive of Smith & Nephew said on Friday that M&A was not at the top of his agenda, as the focus was on driving growth at the artificial knee and hip maker.
Feb 12 Cachet Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says plans to raise up to 400 million yuan ($64.06 million) in private placement of shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1J0smTF
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.2440 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong and Singapore newsrooms)
* ChemChina has won enough support to clinch Syngenta takeover