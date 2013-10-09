Oct 9 CACI International said it would buy Six3 Systems Inc from private equity firm GTCR for about $820 million to strengthen its intelligence support services to the U.S. government.

CACI said it has secured financing commitment for $800 million and expects the deal to add to its adjusted earnings per share by at least 10 percent in 2014.

McLean, Virginia-based Six3 Systems specializes in human intelligence gathering and security services and technologies for biometrics and identification that support these activities.

The company is expected to have revenue of about $470 million in 2013, CACI said.

CACI was advised by BofA Merrill Lynch. Squire Sanders (US) LLP and Latham & Watkins LLP were its legal advisers.

CACI shares closed at $67.31 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.