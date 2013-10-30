WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. contractor CACI
International Inc will focus for the next six months to
a year on integrating its $820 million acquisition of Six3
Systems Inc and deleveraging its balance sheet, the company's
chief executive, Ken Asbury, told Reuters.
CACI will still watch for acquisitions in its core growth
areas of cyber, business systems, health care systems and
integrated security solutions, but any potential opportunity
would have to be "pretty special," Asbury said.
"For the next six months to a year, we're going to
concentrate very hard on delevering our balance sheet and
integrating Six3," he said. "That being said ... if something in
one of our high growth markets comes up, we will take a look. It
would have to be pretty special, as Six3 was."