WASHINGTON Oct 30 U.S. contractor CACI International Inc will focus for the next six months to a year on integrating its $820 million acquisition of Six3 Systems Inc and deleveraging its balance sheet, the company's chief executive, Ken Asbury, told Reuters.

CACI will still watch for acquisitions in its core growth areas of cyber, business systems, health care systems and integrated security solutions, but any potential opportunity would have to be "pretty special," Asbury said.

"For the next six months to a year, we're going to concentrate very hard on delevering our balance sheet and integrating Six3," he said. "That being said ... if something in one of our high growth markets comes up, we will take a look. It would have to be pretty special, as Six3 was."