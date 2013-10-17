NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. contractor CACI
International is launching October 22 a $1.681 billion
credit facility that will back the company's acquisition of Six3
Systems Inc and refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson
Reuters LPC.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the deal. No
pricing information was available by press time.
CACI said on October 9 it was planning to back the $820
million acquisition of the national security intelligence
provider through the new $800 million financing commitment from
BAML, and borrowings under its existing revolving credit
facility.
CACI is purchasing Six3 Systems from private equity firm
GTCR. The transaction is expected to close in CACI's fiscal
second quarter ending December 2013.
According to LPC data, CACI entered in August $881.25
million in credit facilities. The financing included a $600
million revolver and a $131.25 million term loan A. Drawn
pricing is LIB+150. The revolver pays a 25bp if it remains
undrawn.
Six3 Systems specializes in human intelligence gathering and
security services and technologies for biometrics and
identification that back these activities. The company was
founded in 2009 via a partnership with GTCR Golden Rauner, LLC
and Six3 Systems CEO Robert Coleman. It is headquartered in
McLean, Virginia
CACI provides information solutions and services on national
security missions for the U.S. government.