NEW YORK Oct 17 U.S. contractor CACI International is launching October 22 a $1.681 billion credit facility that will back the company's acquisition of Six3 Systems Inc and refinance existing debt, sources told Thomson Reuters LPC.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch is leading the deal. No pricing information was available by press time.

CACI said on October 9 it was planning to back the $820 million acquisition of the national security intelligence provider through the new $800 million financing commitment from BAML, and borrowings under its existing revolving credit facility.

CACI is purchasing Six3 Systems from private equity firm GTCR. The transaction is expected to close in CACI's fiscal second quarter ending December 2013.

According to LPC data, CACI entered in August $881.25 million in credit facilities. The financing included a $600 million revolver and a $131.25 million term loan A. Drawn pricing is LIB+150. The revolver pays a 25bp if it remains undrawn.

Six3 Systems specializes in human intelligence gathering and security services and technologies for biometrics and identification that back these activities. The company was founded in 2009 via a partnership with GTCR Golden Rauner, LLC and Six3 Systems CEO Robert Coleman. It is headquartered in McLean, Virginia

CACI provides information solutions and services on national security missions for the U.S. government.