June 6 Information technology provider CACI International Inc forecast 2013 earnings ahead of market estimates and said Daniel Allen, who heads its U.S. operations, would take over as chief executive next month.

CACI International, whose main client is the U.S. government, said it expects to earn between $6.60 and $6.90 per share for 2013 on revenue of $3.8 billion to $4.0 billion.

Analysts, on average, had been expecting earnings of $5.69 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $3.9 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

They said the company's higher estimates were buoyed by its plan to buy back 4 million shares of its common stock, and margins would remain strong despite industry-wide headwinds due to projections of continued growth in direct labor.

"We are confident that direct labor growth ... will continue for the balance of this fiscal year and into FY13," said CEO Paul Cofoni, who will retire as of Dec. 1.

Cofoni, who joined CACI International as president of U.S. operations in 2005, will remain on as chief advisor to Executive Chairman J. P. London, from July 1 to Dec. 1.

Allen said in an interview that the company expected continued growth despite an expected decline in U.S. defense spending because it was well-positioned in areas that remained a priority for Pentagon officials including cyberspace, intelligence, special operations and health care.

He said the company's cyber operations were growing at about 20 percent a year, while its work in health care information technology had nearly doubled.

"Those high-growth market segments that we've identified will fill in the hole if you will," he said.

Allen said CACI was not scaling back its investments in anticipation of an additional $500 billion in defense cuts due to start taking effect in January, on top of $487 billion in cuts already slated for the next decade.

Instead, the company was increasing its own investment so it could capture well-funded business opportunities that remained, he said. Overall, CACI estimated the cuts would lop off just 3 to 5 percent of spending in the key or "addressable" markets where CACI competes in 2013.

While other defense companies are laying off workers, CACI has about 400 unfilled jobs at the moment, Cofoni added.

Allen and Cofoni said they doubted the additional cuts mandated under "sequestration" would take effect, largely because they were so onerous and would require a complete revamp of the U.S. national security strategy.

"Sequestration to me is unthinkable because it means resetting the national security, and we probably have to compromise the security of our nation to do it," Cofoni said, adding that such action could make the United States vulnerable to "a Pearl Harbor or 9/11 or something else horrible."

Lazard on Thursday raised CACI to a "buy" rating from neutral.

RBC Capital analyst Rama Bondada said CACI remained his company's "preferred name in the federal IT sector" despite what would likely be a tough operating environment for the company and its peers over the next six months.

"We think its FY13 guidance is achievable if execution remains a focus at the company," he wrote in a note.

CACI International shares trading at $46.50 after hours after closing at $49.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.