Indian factory growth slows to three-month low in May as new orders soften
Indian factory growth cooled in May as new orders expanded at a more modest pace, but manufacturers were able to raise prices slightly, according to a private survey.
Cadbury Plc, now part of Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ.O), used a nonexistent factory in India to avoid about $46 million in taxes, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing a report by the Indian tax authorities.
Cadbury's Indian unit manipulated invoices and other documents to get an exemption from taxes available to companies that began production in new plants in the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh by March 31, 2010, the Journal said. (link.reuters.com/rut46t)
The company was reviewing the contents of the show-cause notice and was cooperating fully with the Indian authorities, the Journal said, quoting a Mondelez spokesman.
Mondelez could not be immediately reached for comment by Reuters.
ST PETERSBURG, Russia India's SREI Infrastructure Finance hopes to sign a $500 million joint venture this week with Russian state lender VEB to finance exports of equipment to India, managing director Hemant Kanoria said on Thursday.