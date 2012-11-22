US STOCKS-Wall St shrugs off jobs report to hit records as tech leads
NEW DELHI Nov 22 India is investigating Cadbury's local unit for possible tax evasion, a junior finance minister said on Thursday, in a probe involving about 2 billion rupees ($36.29 million).
"Two cases of tax evasion by Cadbury India Limited has been detected by the Directorate General of Central Excise Intelligence during the years 2009-10 to 2012-13, up to 31st October, 2012," S.S. Palanimanickam told parliament in a written reply.
The latest of the two cases involves central excise duty, the minister said.
Cadbury's India unit is controlled by Mondelez International Inc. A Cadbury spokesman could not immediately be reached for comment.
