LAGOS, March 27 Cadbury Nigeria posted a 2014 pretax profit of 1.46 billion naira ($7.34 million) on Friday, down 80 percent from a year earlier.

Turnover declined to 30.51 billion naira from 35.76 billion, the food and confectionery maker said in a statement.

Cadbury proposed to pay a dividend of 0.65 naira per share, up from 0.5 naira a year earlier.

($1 = 199 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Chijioke Ohuocha and Jason Neely)