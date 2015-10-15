BRIEF-New Silkroutes group upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LAGOS Oct 15 Cadbury Nigeria reported a 98 percent fall in nine-month pretax profit to 40.78 million naira ($205,000) on Thursday in the year to Sept. 30 from 2.39 billion a year earlier.
Turnover fell to 22.07 billion naira from 23.31 billion in the nine months to Sept. 30, said the local unit of Mondelez International Inc in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
($1 = 198.95 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; editing by Jason Neely)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says Xia Jianchun resigned from co's CFO, due to personal reason