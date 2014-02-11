Feb 11 Specialty pharmaceuticals company
Mallinckrodt Plc said it would buy Cadence
Pharmaceuticals Inc for about $1.3 billion to acquire
Cadence's pain drug Ofirmev.
Mallinckrodt will pay $14 in cash per Cadence share,
representing a premium of about 27 percent over Cadence's last
close.
"Ofirmev's growth is driven by an expanding base of
physicians who are prescribing the product for an increasing
number of surgical patients," Mallinckrodt CEO Mark Trudeau
said.
"The product will be an outstanding addition to the brands
component of Mallinckrodt`s specialty pharmaceutical segment,"
Trudeau said in a statement.