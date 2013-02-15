LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - French government agency Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette Sociale (Cades) has dropped Standard and Poor's following a public tender to select rating agencies that began in November 2012.

Cades announced on Friday that it has awarded the tender to Moody's and Fitch, which rate the agency Aa1 and AAA.

S&P, which rated the issuer in line with the sovereign at Aa1, is set to announce the development on Monday, said a source close to the discussions.

As a result, Cades' average rating will increase.

S&P was the first agency to axe France's Triple A rating back in January 2012. Moody's followed suit in November.

France, as a sovereign issuer, has an unsolicited rating from each of the major rating agencies. Cades, however, has to pay between EUR80,000 and EUR100,000 to each agency every year for its rating, said the source.

Cades was the only French agency to be rated by all three major rating agencies. Regular sub-sovereign issuers, like Germany's KfW for example, are rated by all three.

Cades, the sinking fund established to redeem French social debt, aims to raise EUR30bn in debt markets in 2013. (Reporting By John Geddie; editing by Julian Baker)