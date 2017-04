Reuters Market Eye - Shares of Cadila Healthcare (CADI.NS) fall around 10 percent after Citigroup downgrades them to "sell" from "buy".

Citi says Cadila's valuations "have moved well ahead of fundamentals," despite gradual recovery in the sector and improving U.S. business.

Prefers Aurobindo Pharma (ARBN.NS) and Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (GLEN.NS) in midcaps among drugmakers.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)