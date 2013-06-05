BRIEF-Panacea Biotec launches vaccine, Easysix, for 6 preventable diseases
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 5 Indian drugmaker Cadila Healthcare received regulatory approval to market Lipaglyn, its new drug to treat a form of diabetes, in the country, the company said on Wednesday.
Lipaglyn is a new chemical entity, which means it is a new molecule developed by the company, Cadila said in a statement.
Cadila is India's No. 6 drugmaker by sales. (Reporting by Kaustubh Kulkarni; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Says introduces fully liquid hexavalent combination vaccine easysixtm for six preventable diseases Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* On reconsideration, it has been decided that all agency banks' branches need not be opened on April 1, 2017 Source text: http://bit.ly/2nu1lR6
SHANGHAI, March 29 China stocks slid on Wednesday, posting losses for the third day in a row amid concerns over liquidity and tighter polices as the money market saw a net drain for a fourth consecutive day after the central bank skipped open market operations.