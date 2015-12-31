* Warning cites issues at Moraiya and one other plant
MUMBAI, Dec 31 India's Cadila Healthcare Ltd
said it received a U.S. Food and Drug Administration
warning for violating manufacturing standards at two of its
production facilities, the latest in a series of Indian firms to
face such action.
Cadila's shares plunged as much as 17 percent in Mumbai to
their lowest intraday level since March, and were down 14.6
percent at 0700 GMT.
The warning letter to Cadila cites issues with its plants in
the western Indian state of Gujarat, one of which -- the Moraiya
facility -- makes up about 40 percent of the company's total
sales in its largest market, the United States.
The FDA inspected the Moraiya facility more than a year ago,
highlighting a series of issues with manufacturing processes
there, but its observations were not made public. Cadila said
this October that its work to address issues at the plant was
complete, and it was awaiting a formal response from the FDA.
The warning suggests the FDA is not satisfied with Cadila's
remediation work, said Siddhant Khandekar, an analyst who tracks
the company at ICICI Direct Ltd.
"The company's future sales are definitely going to take a
hit," Khandekar said, adding that he would reduce his 2017 and
2018 earnings estimates for the company.
India's largest drugmaker, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
, also received a similar FDA warning earlier this month
over issues at a key plant which the company had already been
working on for several months.
Dozens of Indian drug plants have faced warnings and bans in
recent years as the FDA improved inspections of foreign
facilities, hurting the industry's growth in a critical market.
More than 40 percent of the generic and over the counter
medicines available in the United States comes from Indian
facilities such as Cadila's Moraiya plant.
Cadila has not received U.S. approvals for products made at
the plant for a year, causing it to miss the launch of a key
drug, Asacol HD, in November. It has said it has been working on
transferring current production from the plant to other sites.
On Thursday, Cadila said in a statement that it was
"committed to resolve all the issues and revamp our quality
systems and processes as the top most priority."
It was not immediately clear how much the Moraiya site
contributes to Cadila's sales, and a company spokeswoman did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
At the other Ahmedabad city plant cited in the letter,
Cadila makes drug ingredients or raw materials that go into
finished formulations. None of its products being sold in the
United States currently use raw materials made at the Ahmedabad
plant, the company said.
(Reporting by Zeba Siddiqui in Mumbai; additional reporting by
Karen Rebelo; Editing by Anand Basu and Stephen Coates)