March 19 Britain's Cadogan Petroleum
said Italian oil and gas operator Eni would not buy an
additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the
analysis of drill results at two wells.
Shares of Ukraine-focused Cadogan fell as much as 21 percent
to 21.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange. They recouped some
of their losses to trade at 24.75 pence at 1525 GMT.
Eni had acquired a 30 percent stake in the Pokroskvoe
license in April 2011, with the option to buy an additional 30
percent.
Eni, which is 30.3-percent state-controlled, declined to
comment on the matter.
In mid-February, Cadogan suspended work at the Pokroskvoe 2a
well following an operational glitch.
The British firm added it would review its options for
Pokroskvoe 2a including re-entering the well.