March 19 Britain's Cadogan Petroleum said Italian oil and gas operator Eni would not buy an additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill results at two wells.

Shares of Ukraine-focused Cadogan fell as much as 21 percent to 21.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange. They recouped some of their losses to trade at 24.75 pence at 1525 GMT.

Eni had acquired a 30 percent stake in the Pokroskvoe license in April 2011, with the option to buy an additional 30 percent.

Eni, which is 30.3-percent state-controlled, declined to comment on the matter.

In mid-February, Cadogan suspended work at the Pokroskvoe 2a well following an operational glitch.

The British firm added it would review its options for Pokroskvoe 2a including re-entering the well.