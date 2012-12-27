* 11 U.S. and Canadian investors take part in financing

* CAE shares rise 1.2 pct on Toronto Stock Exchange

Dec 27 CAE Inc said on Thursday it raised $350 million in new debt financing, which the Canadian aviation training and flight simulator maker will use mainly to refinance existing debt.

Separately, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one of Canada's largest pension funds, said it had invested $50 million in CAE as part of the financing.

The financing took the form of a private placement of unsecured senior notes with 11 large institutional investors in Canada and the United States, CAE said.

"The private placement includes some of our long-time institutional investors and several new investors, which is a good reflection of the market's confidence in CAE," said Stephane Lefebvre, CAE's vice-president, finance, and chief financial officer.

Lefebvre said the note issue locked in CAE's interest costs at "attractive rates" for up to 15 years.

RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities are acting as joint bookrunners on the transaction.

Shares in CAE closed up 1.2 percent at C$10.27 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.