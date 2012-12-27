* 11 U.S. and Canadian investors take part in financing
Dec 27 CAE Inc said on Thursday it
raised $350 million in new debt financing, which the Canadian
aviation training and flight simulator maker will use mainly to
refinance existing debt.
Separately, the Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec, one
of Canada's largest pension funds, said it had invested $50
million in CAE as part of the financing.
The financing took the form of a private placement of
unsecured senior notes with 11 large institutional investors in
Canada and the United States, CAE said.
"The private placement includes some of our long-time
institutional investors and several new investors, which is a
good reflection of the market's confidence in CAE," said
Stephane Lefebvre, CAE's vice-president, finance, and chief
financial officer.
Lefebvre said the note issue locked in CAE's interest costs
at "attractive rates" for up to 15 years.
RBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank and TD Securities are acting
as joint bookrunners on the transaction.
Shares in CAE closed up 1.2 percent at C$10.27 on the
Toronto Stock Exchange.