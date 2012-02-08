* Q3 EPS C$0.18 vs C$0.15 last year

Feb 8 CAE Inc, a provider of flight simulation technology to the civil aviation and defense sectors, reported an 18 percent rise in quarterly profit on strong sales to commercial airlines.

The civil aviation market remains strong in all regions, while procurement continues to be delayed in the defence sector, Chief Executive Marc Parent said in a statement.

"We remain encouraged by the range of global opportunities in our pipeline," he added.

Third-quarter net income rose to C$46.1 million, or 18 Canadian cents a share, from C$38.9 million, or 15 Canadian cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue rose 10 percent to C$453.1 million, with civil segment sales increasing 13 percent to C$203.7 million.

Analysts on average had expected CAE to earn 17 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$467.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The Montreal-based company's shares, which have risen 12 percent in last two months, rose 1 percent to C$11.10 on Wednesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)