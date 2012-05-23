* To take restructuring charge of C$25 mln in 2013
* Q4 EPS C$0.21 vs C$0.18 a yr ago
* Q4 rev up 9 pct at C$506.7 mln
May 23 Canada's CAE Inc , an
aviation trainer and flight simulator maker, posted a higher
quarterly profit, but said it would cut about 4 percent of its
workforce as it expects reduced defense spending in Europe.
Montreal-based CAE, which employs 8000 people, said it is
seeing lower activity in Europe, prompting it to cut 300 jobs.
The company expects to take a restructuring charge of about
C$25 million in the first half of fiscal 2013.
The United Kingdom and Germany are among the company's
largest military customers and about a third of CAE's revenue
comes from Europe. The company is indicating problems with them,
Stonecap Securities analyst Scott Rattee told Reuters.
The company posted a fourth-quarter net income of C$53.2
million, or 21 Canadian cents per share, compared with C$45.5
million, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 9 percent to C$506.7 million.
Revenue at its military segment rose 4 percent to C$267.1
million, contributing more than half of the company's total
revenue. Combined civil segments revenue rose 9 percent to
C$215.4 million.
Analysts on an average were expecting the company to
earn 19 Canadian cents per share on revenue of C$508.2 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
CAE also named Gene Colabatistto as Group President,
military simulation products, training and services, replacing
Martin Gagne, who retired from the company.
The company's shares were slightly down at C$10.29 on
Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.