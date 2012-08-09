Aug 9 CAE Inc , an aviation trainer and flight simulator maker, said its profit more than halved in the first quarter on restructuring, integration and acquisition costs.

Net income attributable to equity holders of the company fell to C$21.3 million, or 8 Canadian cents per share, for April-June from C$43.1 million, or 17 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 12 percent to C$480.1 million.