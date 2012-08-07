Aug 7 Aviation trainer CAE Inc
said it sold three full-flight simulators to Air China
for C$42 million ($42 million) at list prices.
CAE, which offers civil aviation, military and helicopter
training services, said it sold the full-flight simulators for
Airbus A320, A330 and Boeing 737 aircraft.
Air China is the national flag carrier of China.
CAE has sold 10 full-flight simulators so far in fiscal year
2013. The company in June announced the sale of four flight
simulators to Aviation Industry Corp of China, Singapore
Airlines and two other companies for C$65 million.
Shares of Montreal-based CAE closed at C$9.98 on Friday on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.