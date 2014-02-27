BRIEF-SSH Communications Security: patent US 8544079 found invalid by USPTO
* SAID THE PATENT TRIAL AND APPEALBOARD OF US PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE (USPTO) HAD FOUND PATENT US 8544079 HELD BY SSH INVALID
OTTAWA Feb 27 The Canadian government announced a C$250 million ($225 million) repayable contribution on Thursday to simulator maker CAE Inc to help it develop new civilian and military aircraft flight simulation technology.
The money to help subsidize development is being made under the federal Strategic Aerospace and Defence Initiative, which provides funds to companies to come up with new technologies.
