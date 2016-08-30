Aug 30 A U.S. judge on Tuesday extended a temporary halt on lawsuits against Caesars Entertainment Corp until Oct. 5 while he hears an appeal from the casino group of a ruling that paved the way for bondholders to press multi-billion dollar lawsuits against the company.

Shares of Caesars plummeted on Monday after a U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Chicago ruled the company must face lawsuits seeking up to $11 billion. (Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)