(New from paragraph three with details from court hearing)
WILMINGTON, Del Jan 27 The operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp will learn Wednesday whether
its bankruptcy will proceed in Chicago, where the casino company
filed for Chapter 11 this month, or in Delaware, a U.S.
bankruptcy judge in Delaware said on Tuesday.
Allowing the case to proceed in Chicago would be a victory
for Caesars private equity backers, Apollo Global Management
and TPG Capital. A group of hedge fund
creditors led by Appaloosa Management want the bankruptcy, which
seeks to eliminate $10 billion of debt, to proceed in Delaware.
"If you could read my mind you still wouldn't know which way
I'm going to go," said Judge Kevin Gross at the end of a 4-hour
hearing in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.
Gross said he will read his ruling at 11 a.m. on Wednesday.
The company finds itself in the unusual situation of being
in two bankruptcies at once after Appaloosa and two other hedge
funds filed what is known as an involuntary bankruptcy in
Wilmington on Jan. 12. Three days later, the operator of 38
casinos filed its own Chapter 11 in Chicago.
The bankruptcy is expected to center on legal releases for
the parent company, Apollo and TPG from claims they allegedly
"looted" the operating unit's best properties. Caesars has said
the transfers of assets out of the operating unit were done for
fair value.
In Chicago, those legal releases are easier to obtain and
creditors would have more negotiating leverage in Delaware.
Prior to filing for bankruptcy, the company got the backing
of its first-lien noteholders for a deal to split the Caesars'
unit into a casino operator and a property company.
That deal will be easier for angry creditors to challenge in
Delaware.
A Delaware case for the company known as CEOC could be
lengthy and more contentious, according to one credit analyst.
"Not only could the Delaware venue assist the claims of the
junior creditors, it might cause the restructuring agreement
that CEOC has cobbled together with a majority of first-lien
bondholders to unravel," wrote Kim Noland, a Gimme Credit
analyst, in a Monday note.
David Zott, an attorney for the operating unit, said Tuesday
everyone is best served through a settlement with creditors.
That would be easier to achieve under the Chicago legal
standard, he said.
Otherwise, Zott said, "we litigate till the end of days."
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by
Chris Reese and Richard Chang)