* Caesars unit seeks fresh stay on lawsuits against parent
* Restructuring talks with junior creditors reach deadlock
* Hearing on bankruptcy plan scheduled for Tuesday
By Tracy Rucinski
CHICAGO, June 6 The bankrupt operating unit of
Caesars Entertainment Corp asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge
to block creditors from pursuing litigation against its parent
on Monday, as talks aimed at resolving the complex case broke
down with one group of creditors, court papers showed.
The possibility of reaching a consensual agreement on a plan
to exit bankruptcy looked remote on Monday after an independent
mediator brought in to broker a settlement between the feuding
parties said in a filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in
Chicago that restructuring talks between the nonbankrupt parent
and junior creditors had reached a deadlock.
"It appears that there continues to be quibbling over who
gets what part of the pie," said retired U.S. Bankruptcy Judge
Bruce Markell, who teaches law at Northwestern University.
The Caesars operating unit filed for bankruptcy protection
in January 2015 with $18 billion of debt.
The parent company has offered $4 billion to help its casino
operating unit emerge from Chapter 11, but the plan is opposed
by junior creditors who accuse the private equity-backed parent
of looting the unit of its best assets before the bankruptcy
filing. The junior creditors say they have claims worth as much
as $12 billion. Caesars has denied the allegations.
The parent is also facing lawsuits in New York and Delaware
by hedge fund bondholders over guarantees on the bankrupt unit's
debt, with judgements worth a combined $11.4 billion expected
between this month and next, the unit said in a separate filing
with the bankruptcy court in Chicago on Monday.
While Caesars has said the lawsuits are without merit, the
operating unit said on Monday that adverse rulings against the
parent could unravel its bankruptcy exit plan, put the parent in
bankruptcy "and return this restructuring to square one."
Last month Caesars appointed a retired bankruptcy judge to
the new role of chief restructuring officer after it warned it
could be forced into Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Benjamin Goldgar will hold a hearing
on the request to halt the New York and Delaware litigation on
Wednesday, a day after a hearing on the bankrupt unit's
disclosure statement, which describes its plan to exit Chapter
11.
(Editing by Matthew Lewis)